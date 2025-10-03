A Pwllheli man has been banned from the road for more than three years after admitting a drug driving charge.
Adam Pacey, of 27A Penrhydlyniog, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The court heard that the 36-year-old was stopped while driving a BMW on Gaol Street in Pwllhelu on 22 April this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Pacey had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, both exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Pacey from driving for 40 months and handed him a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Pacey must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.