Porthmadog Post Office and Rowlands Pharmacy will move in November when the lease on their current site comes to an end.
The Post Office has agreed to relocate its Porthmadog branch - along with Rowlands Pharmacy - to 57-59 High Street in Porthmadog. The new premises, which was Davies stores, is undergoing a refit.
The pharmacy and post office are currently at Bank Place however, this lease is due to expire and the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “The postmaster has identified an opportunity to move this branch into an alternative new location to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community.
“The current branch will close on Thursday, 6 November at 5.30pm, with the new branch opening at the new location on Monday, 17 November at 9am.”
During the closure, alternative branches are available, including Tremadog Post Office, 13-15 Market Square, Tremadog, and Penrhyndeudraeth Post Office, Church Street, Penrhyndeudraeth.
The spokesperson added: “Customers will access Post Office services in a modern, open-plan environment.
“The Post Office will be in a dedicated area of the store with two open-plan positions.
“It would still offer the same range of Post Office products and services.”
The opening hours of the new Post Office in Porthmadog will be Monday to Friday from 9am until 5.30pm and Saturday from 9am until 1pm.
“This is slightly longer hours on a Saturday than currently,” the spokesperson added.
The premises currently has two entrances. However, construction work will be carried out to close one entrance off. The available remaining entrance would have a wide door and level access.
Internally, there will be low-level serving counters, low-level writing desk, hearing loop and space for wheelchairs.
The new branch is approximately 65 metres from the current branch, and there is time restricted roadside parking available directly outside.
