A Pwllheli man has appeared in court charged with multiple assaults and intentional suffocation of a woman.
Gareth Jones, of 4C Salem Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The 46-year-old is charged with assaulting Bethan Lloyd Hughes four times between 1 January and 30 June this year at his home address in Pwllheli.
He is also charged with the intentional suffocation of Ms Lloyd Hughes between 27 May and 10 June this year.
No pleas on any of the charges were entered at the hearing.
Jones is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 August.
Jones was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.