A Pwllheli man will be sentenced in May after appearing in court to change his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial on a charge of assaulting a woman.
Reuben Hall, of The Crown Hotel, 37-39 High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 20 April.
The 31-year-old was due to stand trial after initially pleading not guilty to assaultat Gellilydan on 1 June last year.
Hall changed his plea to guilty on the charge at the hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hall is now due to be sentenced for the offence at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 11 May.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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