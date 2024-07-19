A Pwllheli man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.
Zydrunas Kazakevicius, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Rita Zalkauskatie at an address on Churton Street in Pwllheli on 4 February this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Kazakevicius is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 August and was remanded on conditional bail.