A Pwllheli man has appeared in court charged with aggravated burglary of a caravan at a holiday park in Abererch while in possession of an axe and a slingshot.
Sion Evans, of Room C, The Crown Hotel, High Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistartes’ Court on 7 October.
The 25-year-old is charged with aggravated burglary with intent of a caravan at Abererch Sands Holiday Centre on 5 October.
He is also charged with possession of an axe and slingshot in a public place.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Evans is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
