The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a sandwich from Spar in Dolgellau on 23 June; three steaks from Co-op in Barmouth on 26 June; two bottles of wine from Co-op in Dolgellau on 1 July; meat from Eurospar in Dolgellau on 17 July; and a dartboard from Sports Direct in Porthmadog on 23 July.