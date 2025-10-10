A Fairbourne man will be electronically tagged until early next year after pleading guilty to a string of shop thefts.
Benjamin Sidwell, of 7 Glan y Mor, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a sandwich from Spar in Dolgellau on 23 June; three steaks from Co-op in Barmouth on 26 June; two bottles of wine from Co-op in Dolgellau on 1 July; meat from Eurospar in Dolgellau on 17 July; and a dartboard from Sports Direct in Porthmadog on 23 July.
Sidwell also admitted attempted theft from the Co-op store in Tywyn on 2 July.
He was handed a community order to include electronic monitoring until 5 January 2026, 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
