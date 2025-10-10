South Gwynedd police have received business scam reports involving card payment machines.
Offenders are targeting hospitality venues posing as customers. When presented with card machines, they distract staff and interfere with the transaction process, resulting in fraudulent payments and financial loss.
Police advise keeping card machines out of reach when not in use - ideally locked away in a secure area - not handing the device to customers and keeping it on the counter in full view.
Linking machines to business computer systems will give added security.
Set up staff-only PINs for access to sensitive functions.
Ensure staff check transaction amounts before confirming payments.
Maintain CCTV to identify offenders.
If you’ve experienced a similar incident, please report it online or via 101, quoting reference number 25000825484.
