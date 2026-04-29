A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a drink driving charge.
Liam Hobson, of 5 Morala, Bro Cymerau, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.
The 40-year-old is charged with drink driving in a Ford Puma on Station Square in Pwllheli on 3 paril this year.
Hobson pleaded not guilty to the charge and will stand trial at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
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