An Abersoch man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after admitting charges of racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage.
Jack Wellings, of 28 Maes Gwyndryn, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 27 April.
The 28-year-old admitted the racially aggravated harassment of Byoungsun Min at Caernarfon Police Station on 26 April.
Wellings also pleaded guilty to damaging a garden fence in Pwllheli and a custody cell at Caernarfon Police Station on the same day.
Magistrates handed Wellings a 30 week jail sentence suspended for 18 months.
The court heard that only a custodial sentence can be justified because Wellings had a “history of offending” and has a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
Wellings must also pay £224.80 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.
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