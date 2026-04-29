A Bryncroes man has been banned from the road for 20 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
Eric Owens, of Refail, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.
The court heard that the 51-year-old was stopped while driving a Seat Leon at Sarn Mellteyrn on 26 March this year.
Tests showed that Owens had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Owens pleaded guilty at the hearing to charges of drink driving and driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Owens from driving for 20 months and handed him a total fine of £240.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.