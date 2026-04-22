A Pwllheli man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a drug driving charge.
Daniel Roberts, of Salfur Bach, Rhiw, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 21 April.
The 34-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of drug driving outside his home address on 22 January this year.
Roberts is due to stand trial at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 August.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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