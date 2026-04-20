Pwllheli’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is making a positive difference to the town, police say.
PSPOs are in place to tackle antisocial behaviour and protect the local community.
“Continued breaches will not be tolerated, and those who fail to comply may find themselves back before the courts,” a police spokesperson said.
Two males from Pwllheli have recently appeared in court following repeated breaches of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). As a result of their actions, both individuals were fined.
PC 4149 Evans and PCSO 4548 Yuill were out on foot patrol in Pwllheli town recently, monitoring the PSPO zone and engaging with the local community.
While on patrol, officers received positive feedback from several members of the public, who said that since regular patrols began and the PSPO has been actively used, there has been a noticeable improvement in the area and a reduction in antisocial behaviour.
We’re pleased to hear that our presence is making a difference and we’ll continue working with partners and the community to keep Pwllheli safe and welcoming for everyone.
Gwynedd Council introduced the PSPO in Pwllheli in August 2024 in a bid to combat ongoing anti-social behaviour there.
Pwllheli’s PSPO is valid until August 2027, and the order empowers North Wales Police to tackle street drinking, public intoxication, and disorderly behaviour. Violating the PSPO is a criminal offence that can result in fines by magistrates.
As well as Pwllheli there are active PSPOs in place in Caernarfon, Criccieth, and Bangor city centre. They remain valid for different amounts of time.
The council uses PSPOs to tackle anti-social behaviour and manage dog control in specific areas. Key restrictions include dog exclusion zones, mandatory leashing when directed, and penalties for nuisances, with breaches potentially resulting in a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.