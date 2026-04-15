A Pwllheli man has been found not guilty following a trial on charges of using threatening behaviour and breaching a criminal behaviour order
Daniel Griffiths, of Dafarn Hir, Llannor, appeared for trial before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 April.
The 52-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in February to using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence towards Karl Gray in Pwllheli on 24 June last year.
Griffiths was also charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January 2023 by using threatening, abusive and insulting words on the same day.
Griffiths was found not guilty at the hearing on 10 April of both charges.
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