A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Gareth Evans, of 6 Y Ddol Lon, Llan Edern, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly on High Street in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 21 February this year.
Magistrates handed Evans a fine of £307.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
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