An artist from Gwynedd will exhibit work in Cardiff next month.
Catrin Williams will be presenting her vibrant artwork in a solo exhibition at the Celf Gallery, Cardiff, this May.
“Raised on a hill farm near Bala, Catrin Williams has lived by the sea in Pwllheli since 1996,” a gallery spokesperson explains.
“Her art consistently explores experiences of living in Wales, drawing from her Meirionnydd upbringing - home, farm, tradition and music all feature in her vibrant paintings, drawings and collages.
“Landscapes inspired by the Berwyn mountains, Llŷn Peninsula and Pembrokeshire coast remain central themes alongside exuberant still-life’s and flowers paintings.
“Catrin’s work is widely exhibited and can be found in both private and public collections.”
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