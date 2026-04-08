A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates for having alcohol in a public spaces protection order zone in the town.
Dyfed Griffith, of 3 Mor Heli, Embankment Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order at Y Maes in Pwllheli on 17 February this year.
The court heard Griffith breached requirements of the order over possession of alcohol in the area covered by the order.
Griffith was handed a fine of £40 by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
Cyngor Gwynedd introduced a Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) in Pwllheli in August 2024.
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