Preparations are well underway for the 2026 Welsh National Tractor Road Run, which will take place in Gwynedd next month.
This year sees the run based on the Llŷn Pennisula, and it will set off from Llanbedrog, Pwllheli on Sunday, 31 May.
The Llŷn and Eifionydd Tractor Enthusiasts have been busy plotting a scenic route which takes in views over both Cardigan Bay and Caernarfon Bay.
This year, the team has decided to support two charities, them being the Wales Air Ambulance and Alaw Cancer Ward, Ysbyty Gwynedd (Awyr Las).
The start venue of Crugan Farm is an idyllic location just outside Llanbedrog, Pwllheli on the coast of Cardigan Bay. Not only is it a working dairy farm with a long established holiday park, it caters for touring caravans, glamping and holiday cottages. It also has diversified with an onsite farm shop selling their own fresh milk, milkshakes, gelato ice cream and eggs from the farm.
A short walk away through a field, you can be on the superb beach owned by the National Trust and famous for its colourful beach huts.
Up the road is the seaside village of Llanbedrog, popular for its local pubs the Glyn y Weddw Arms and The Ship, beach bistro, art gallery, garage and grocery shop, and the pharmacist.
The dedicated start area has plenty of parking for participants and room for HGV parking including overnight parking and facilities of caterer, toilets etc will be on site.
Entries are rolling in and entry forms are available from the organising team at various tractor runs and from the secretary by email [email protected].
Entries received by the closing date of Wednesday, 20 May, will cost £20 and participants will receive a souvenir memento, but entries can still be taken on the day, which will cost £25.
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