A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Aled Brew, of 37-39 High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 June.
The 42-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 6 January by missing a planned appointment on 1 June.
Magistrates handed Brew a fine of £80.
He must also pay costs of £60.
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