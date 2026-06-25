Following the success of similar events last year and in 2024, Dolgellau Music Club will host a 'Celebrating Talent' concert on Friday, 10 July at 7.30pm,
The main purpose of the event, in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, is to once again provide performance opportunities for some of the recipients of support from the club's Youth Fund, which was created thanks to an anonymous legacy. There will be no need to buy a ticket, but any contributions to the fund will be welcome at the end.
Remembering his previous contributions, we look forward greatly to some half a dozen items from Bala pianist Gruffudd ab Owain, who will open the programme with Rachmaninov's Prelude in D major Op. 23 No. 4, and close it with Fazil Say's Paganini Jazz (a 'hit' last time).
In September Gruffudd will begin his final year studying for a European Studies degree at University College London. As part of this degree, he has studied for two years at SciencesPo Menton in France.
In his spare time, he is studying towards an LTCL diploma on the piano.
He won the instrumental solo for under 25s for the second time at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Anglesey last month, and has also had success in both the Urdd and the National with accompanying, composing, and directing vocal ensembles and choirs – that's quite a range of musical talent! Many congratulations to him for these latest achievements.
Songs will be contributed by Liam Jones from Pwllheli (who went down very well last year), and (for the first time) by his brother Celt; there will also be vocal items from Cadi Sutton of Dolgellau, and Sarah Roberts from Tywyn. Joining Sarah will be 'Duo Sereniti' (soprano Holly Morris and classical guitarist Leigh Matthews), who in March gave one of the most successful concerts of the 2025/26 season – many thanks to them for their readiness to support this event.
Pianist Nel Thomas (like Gruffudd, from Bala) was unavailable last year, so it's a great pleasure to be able to welcome her this time: she will play pieces by Liszt and Debussy, and say a word about the trip to the 'Americadanza' festival in Columbia she'll be going on.
Thanks are due once again to Tudur Jones from Tywyn for agreeing to come and accompany singers. Another varied programme promises to ensure an evening as enjoyable as those that have been before.
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