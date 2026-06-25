Songs will be contributed by Liam Jones from Pwllheli (who went down very well last year), and (for the first time) by his brother Celt; there will also be vocal items from Cadi Sutton of Dolgellau, and Sarah Roberts from Tywyn. Joining Sarah will be 'Duo Sereniti' (soprano Holly Morris and classical guitarist Leigh Matthews), who in March gave one of the most successful concerts of the 2025/26 season – many thanks to them for their readiness to support this event.