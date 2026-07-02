A dog has been stolen from a farm in Pwllheli.
Police are appealing for help to find the working dog, which was stolen on Friday.
North Wales Police Rural Crime Team have released a picture of the seven-year-old microchipped black and white collie.
On Friday 26th June, a working Collie was stolen from a farm near Llangwnadl, Pwllheli.
“We are appealing for information and sightings in the Llangwnadl, Tudweiliog, and Aberdaron areas,” a police spokesperson said.
“If you have seen this dog, know of its whereabouts, or have any information that could assist enquiries, please contact North Wales Police quoting reference:
O102397.
“Please share this post to help reunite this much-loved working dog with its owner.”
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