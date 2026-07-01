Two people from the Pwllheli area have been arrested on suspicion of Class A drug supply.
Officers conducted a warrant in Penrallt on 23 June following community concerns relating to drug supply.
A quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized from the address, as well as over £1300 in cash.
A 46-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and money laundering.
They have since been released under investigation whilst police investigations continue.
PC Cai Williams said: “I urge anybody with information about drugs in their area to contact us. We will investigate any reports and act swiftly bring offenders to justice.”
If you have information contact police or Crimestoppers.
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