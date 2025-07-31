A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates after admitting racial harassment at a supermarket in the Gwynedd town.
Iwan Jones, of 27, Yr Eifl, Ffordd Mela, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 July following an incident in Pwllheli’s Asda store.
The 48-year-old had been due to stand trial after he initially pleading not guilty in May to a charge of racially aggravated harassment at the Asda store in Pwllheli on 19 August last year, but Jones changed his plea to guilty ahead of the trial.
A charge of using threatening behaviour on the same day was withdrawn.
Jones was fined £324 by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400.
