The annual Totaleigh Music Musician of the Year competition has taken place and the talented winners announced.
It took place at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn on Thursday, 17 July, and £500 was raised and donated to the high school minibus fund, matching the amount raised last year towards the fund at this competition’s debut in 2024.
Leigh Matthews from Totaleigh thanks the school for their hospitality, the staff and students of Totaleigh Music for a fabulous evening of entertainment, the volunteer front of house crew - Val, Ian, Delyth, Dan and Bob - and entertainers Jodie Poutney and The Totaleigh Music String Trio, Sue, Zoe and Steve.
Also Chris, Connor and Holly, “the crew who worked tirelessly on the night to keep things running like clockwork on stage”, and the adjudicators, “fabulous local professional musicians Sammie Mac, Lee Cave-Berry and Kimberley Rew of “Walking on Sunshine” song writing fame!”
“Their expertise and time given to this was very much appreciated by everyone involved,” Leigh added.
“Thanks to all the local businesses and community members who donated raffle prizes and this year's sponsors.”
The entry class winner was Owen Moss, trumpet. Second place went to Seren Rix, piano and third to Clark Bolton-Owen, saxophone. Runner-up was Bella Fox on piano.
The elementary class winner was Sarah Pugh, ukulele and voice, second was Eden Demaine, piano, and third, Rosie Pugh, voice. The runners-up were Beth Jone, piano, Eira Rix, ukulele and Rhys Turner, piano.
Eira Rix on piano won Novice Class. Second was Loti Ebery, voice, third, Catrin Williams, voice and the runners-up were Lola Richards, ukulele and voice, Ella Woodward, piano, Isla Jones, piano, Pebbles Fletcher, voice and Owain Jones, voice.
The winner of the Foundation Class section was Daisy Moss on piano. In second place was Ella Woodward on guitar, third place went o Jack Pugh on piano and the runners-up were Cai Davies on piano, Molly Hodges on flute, Amelia Wyre on guitar, Polly Richards on guitar and Evie Hodges on saxophone.
Violet Demaine, voice and guitar, was the winner of the Intermediate Class, and in second place was Molly Hodges, voice. Third place went to Isaac Roberts, voice and guitar, and the runners-up were Laurie Rix, voice, Nancy Lewis, voice and Amelia Wyre, voice.
The winner of the Advanced Class was Polly Richards, voice. In second place was Lois Fowles, voice, and in third place was Laurie Rix on piano.
The runners-up were Jac Jones, voice and piano, and Megs Pullan, voice.
The Ensemble Class winner went to Jac and Lois who duetted. Second place went to the TMP Band, and third place to the R.A.M.L Guitar Quartet.
The winner of the Open Adult Class was Harry Rendell, voice. In second place was Liz Kinsman, cornet, third place went to Elin Williams, voice, and the runners-up were Anne-Sophie Tronet on trumpet and Mickey Lee, voice.
The overall winner of the 2025 Totaleigh Music Musician of the year was Jac Jones, who the judges said had the “x-factor!”
