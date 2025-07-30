North Wales Police are warning that opportunistic burglars will try a shed or garage first to find tools to break into your house.
Offering useful advice to avoid your shed being broken into, they say you should keep tools out of sight and locked away in a secure toolbox, secure with a chain if possible.
Secure bikes to the ground or lockable stand within a locked shed or garage, and keep it hidden or out of sight, perhaps under an old sheet or tarpaulin.
Paint or mark tools/property with your name or post code. Forensic marking is also an option.
