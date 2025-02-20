A Pwllheli woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing sandwiches, crisps and sweets from a supermarket twice in two days.
Rhiannon Freeman, of 16 Bro Cynan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing three sandwiches from the Asda store in Pwllheli on 27 October last year.
Freeman also admitted stealing ‘multiple packets of crisps and sweets’ from the same supermarket a day later on 28 October.
Magistrates handed Freeman a fine of £40.
She was also ordered to pay £20 compensation to the store.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £16.