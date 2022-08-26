Quad biker handed ban for drink-driving
Monday 29th August 2022 11:00 am
A CARDIGAN man who rode a quad bike on a main road while more than twice the legal drink drive limit has been banned from driving for 19 months.
Luke Griffiths, of 12 Queen’s Terrace, had pleaded not guilty to drink driving on the A484 at Llechryd on 14 May this year along with denying charges of driving without a licence and without insurance.
He was found guilty of all three offences following a trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that tests showed that Griffiths, 28, had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Griffiths was disqualified from driving for 19 months and fined £180.
He must also pay costs of £500 and a £34 surcharge.
