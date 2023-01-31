A COMINS Coch man has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.
Daniel Grigsby, of 3 Brongwinau, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 2 February.
The 27-year-old is charged with the rape of a woman over the age of 16 on 14 May 2021 in Aberystwyth, and another rape of a woman over the age of 16 in Aberystwyth on 6 March last year.
He is also charged with two counts of sexual assault of a female aged 13 and over, both in Aberystwyth on 6 March last year.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Grigsby is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 2 March for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Magistrates remanded Grigsby on unconditional bail until that hearing date.