Evan Rowlands (pictured), who gave his address as Yr Hafod, Forge Road, Machynlleth, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 July.
The court heard the 41-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel of a BMW X3 on the A487 at Southgate on 20 January.
Tests showed that Rowlands had Benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.
Rowlands previously appeared in court in Llanelli on 29 June on the charge after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to show up to court for a hearing on 22 June.
That warrant was withdrawn after the court heard that Rowlands had mental health issues and supplied evidence from a doctor.
It is the second time this year that Rowlands has been banned, after being handed a 12-month disqualification after admitting a similar charge in Aberystwyth on 22 November last year.
Rowlands was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £120. He must also pay costs of £86 as well as a £48 surcharge.