A REPEAT drug driver from Aberystwyth has been banned from the road for three years.

Evan Rowlands (pictured), who gave his address as Yr Hafod, Forge Road, Machynlleth, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 July.

The court heard the 41-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel of a BMW X3 on the A487 at Southgate on 20 January.

Tests showed that Rowlands had Benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system.

Rowlands previously appeared in court in Llanelli on 29 June on the charge after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failing to show up to court for a hearing on 22 June.

That warrant was withdrawn after the court heard that Rowlands had mental health issues and supplied evidence from a doctor.

It is the second time this year that Rowlands has been banned, after being handed a 12-month disqualification after admitting a similar charge in Aberystwyth on 22 November last year.

Rowlands was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £120. He must also pay costs of £86 as well as a £48 surcharge.