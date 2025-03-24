A Rhos-Y-Gwalia man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of assault, stalking and criminal damage.
Lee Evans, of Cefn y Meirch, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Trudy Langton in Welshpool on 19 March.
Evans also denied a charge of the stalking involving fear of violence of Trudy Langton between 19 February and 19 March, also in Welshpool.
Evans also pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage by destroying a mobile phone on 19 March.
Evans is due to stand trial on the charges at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 19 May.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that trial date.