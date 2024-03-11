A Rhydlewis man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with attempted robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
David Humphreys, of Newgate, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 March.
The 55-year-old is charged with the attempted robbery of John Lyn Owens in Glynarthen between 5 and 6 March this year.
He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on John Lyn Owens on the same dates.
Humphreys is also charged with possessing a shotgun without a licence.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Humphreys is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 8 April.
He was remanded in custody until that date.