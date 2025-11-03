A Rhydyfelin man will stand trial in December on a charge of harassing a woman in Aberystwyth.
Ioan Lewis, of 8 Maes Gosen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
The 30-year-old pleaded not guilty at a hearing in September to a charge of harassment of Katie Fletcher in Aberystwyth between 1 October 2024 and 10 February this year.
Lewis was due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.
The trial date was moved at the hearing and Lewis will now stand trial on 12 December.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
