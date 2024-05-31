A Sarnau man will stand trial after appearing in court to deny six charges of selling fake DVDs.
David Robert Thomas, of The Cottage, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to six charges of selling counterfeit DVDs between 6 December 2012 and 20 April last year in Ceredigion through business names Kayfabe UK, ClassicTVonline and TellyAddicts.
Thomas denied making almost £80,000 fraudulently.
Thomas is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 28 June.