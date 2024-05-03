A Saron man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Jaihari Johnson, of Wernllys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 May.
The court heard the 32-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Transit on the A487 at Cardigan on 17 October last year.
Laboratory tests showed the 32-year-old had benzoylecgonine - the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Johnson from driving for 36 months.
He was also handed a fine of £120 and must pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
No order was made for costs.