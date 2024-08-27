A Saron woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop and report an accident.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 14 August that Linda Martin, of 43 Trewern, was driving a Peugeot Horizon outside The Range on Towy Ford Retail Park in Carmarthen on 17 December last year.
The 72-year-old caused damage to a Honda Civic and failed to stop or report the accident.
Martin, who admitted the charges including driving without due care and attention was fined £80.
Magistrates also endorsed her driving licence with five penalty points.
Martin must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.