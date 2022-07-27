Seven days in jail for order breach
Wednesday 27th July 2022 2:34 pm
AN ABERYSTWYTH man who has a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been jailed by magistrates after admitting breaching supervision requirements upon his release from prison.
Adam Pemberton, of Room 4, Corporation Street, admitted breaching a post-custodial supervision order by failing to attend a probation appointment as well as a well-being support meeting on 12 July when he appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 18 July.
Magistrates sentenced the 38-year-old to an immediate custodial sentence of seven days because he has “a flagrant disregard for court orders.”
