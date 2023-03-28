A PWLLHELI sex offender who failed to complete his annual sex offenders register registration and moved home without telling police has been jailed for 18 weeks.
Peter Hartley, of 2 North Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 March.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to comply with requirements of the sex offenders register.
The court heard that Hartley failed to register a change of address within three days, failed to notify the police of any address where he resided or stayed for seven days or longer, and failed to complete his annual registration.
Hartley admitted the three breaches.
Magistrates sentenced him to 18 weeks in jail saying it was a “deliberate failure to comply with requirement” and that there was “risk of harm.”