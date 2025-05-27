The stationery engine section was full to the brim of engines ranging from small engines to the biggest engine there a 1920’s 10HP Ruston Hornsby owned by local company DI Evans from Beulah and was shown at a Teifi Vintage show some 30 plus years ago by it’s owner Danni (Beulah) Evans, this year it was shown by his 16 year old great grandson Gwydion Evans and took in a lot of interest with the show’s spectators.