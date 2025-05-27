The annual Teifi Valley Vintage Show took place on the Bank Holiday Monday at Glanllyn fields near Newcastle Emlyn and not even the rain failed to deter the exhibitors from attending the shows 40th anniversary, writes Gary Jones.

With a huge exhibition of Alice Chalmers tractors and machinery which was the shows theme for this year the bottom of the show field was a mass of orange lined up a credit to the owners that took the time to bring them to the show.

Teifi engine
Dai Thomas and Edwin with some mature steam engines (Gary Jones Photography)

As well as the themed tractors there was a very high number again of vintage and classic tractors in attendance so much they were almost lined up to the top of the field as they were last year.

Classic cars were again well supported as were the commercial vehicles some having traveled a fair distance to support the shows 40th anniversary.

Teifi engines
JP from Llangwyrfon and Tregaron's Eifion Jones take in a chat at the show (Gary Jones photography)

The stationery engine section was full to the brim of engines ranging from small engines to the biggest engine there a 1920’s 10HP Ruston Hornsby owned by local company DI Evans from Beulah and was shown at a Teifi Vintage show some 30 plus years ago by it’s owner Danni (Beulah) Evans, this year it was shown by his 16 year old great grandson Gwydion Evans and took in a lot of interest with the show’s spectators.

Teifi engine
Ian Hoare from Llechryd with his 1919 Ford Model T (Gary Jones photography)

A nice range of motorcycles took to the main ring before the rain had arrived as well as the boot sale the vintage show and it’s organisers pulled off yet again a well supported show with exhibits.

Tractor vintage teifi
Alun Esau and the engine he showed at the 1983 first ever teifi vintage show (Gary Jones)

Money raised from this years show will be shared to the main show beneficiaries being Cardiac Risk in the Young, The Alzheimer’s Society and The Wales Air Ambulance. Thanks goes to sponsor Castell Howell Foods, marshals and sector officials on the day.

Teifi vintage
Chris Nicolson takes his Allice Chalmers around the main ring (Gary Jones Photography)