The annual Teifi Valley Vintage Show took place on the Bank Holiday Monday at Glanllyn fields near Newcastle Emlyn and not even the rain failed to deter the exhibitors from attending the shows 40th anniversary, writes Gary Jones.
With a huge exhibition of Alice Chalmers tractors and machinery which was the shows theme for this year the bottom of the show field was a mass of orange lined up a credit to the owners that took the time to bring them to the show.
As well as the themed tractors there was a very high number again of vintage and classic tractors in attendance so much they were almost lined up to the top of the field as they were last year.
Classic cars were again well supported as were the commercial vehicles some having traveled a fair distance to support the shows 40th anniversary.
The stationery engine section was full to the brim of engines ranging from small engines to the biggest engine there a 1920’s 10HP Ruston Hornsby owned by local company DI Evans from Beulah and was shown at a Teifi Vintage show some 30 plus years ago by it’s owner Danni (Beulah) Evans, this year it was shown by his 16 year old great grandson Gwydion Evans and took in a lot of interest with the show’s spectators.
A nice range of motorcycles took to the main ring before the rain had arrived as well as the boot sale the vintage show and it’s organisers pulled off yet again a well supported show with exhibits.
Money raised from this years show will be shared to the main show beneficiaries being Cardiac Risk in the Young, The Alzheimer’s Society and The Wales Air Ambulance. Thanks goes to sponsor Castell Howell Foods, marshals and sector officials on the day.