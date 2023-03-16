Six men, including two from Ceredigion, have appeared in court charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Aberystwyth.
Glen Williams, 50, of 45 Brynrheidol, Llanbadarn Fawr; 21-year-old Akeel Whistance, of Blaencynon, Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn; Frank Keli, 26, of 79 Ashbourne Road, Eastfield, Wolverhampton; 19-year-old TJ Marks, of 8 Hamilton Gardens, Wolverhampton; Kyran Hill, 19, of 45 Three Tuns Lane, Wolverhampton; and 22-year-old Kalvin Riley, of 9 Millwalk Drive, Wolverhampton, all appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 March.
The six men face charges that they jointly conspired to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Aberystwyth between 29 May and 15 September 2020.
Riley also faces charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine in Wolverhampton between 23 and 29 August 2020.
The six men are next due to appear for a plea and trial management hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 13 April.
All six were remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.