Speeding carer escapes road ban
AN ABERYSTWYTH man who was caught speeding has escaped a ban under the totting up procedure after magistrates ruled a disqualification would impact on his ability to take care of his wife.
Alberto Giusto, of Old Penglais Farmhouse, University Principal’s Garden, Penglais, was clocked by police laser driving at 38mph on the 30mph Penparcau Road in Aberystwyth on 11 December last year, Aberystwyth magistrates heard on 15 September.
The three penalty points Giusto, 78, was handed by magistrates should have resulted in a ban, but magistrates said a disqualification would cause him “exceptional hardship to his wife who wholly relies on him as a carer and the use of the family vehicles is essential in order to complete daily tasks and attend medical appointments for her and himself”.
Giusto was fined £40, and must pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.
