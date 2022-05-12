Speeding driver avoids ban

A LLANDYSUL man has escaped a driving ban for speeding after magistrates heard it would have an impact on his family and business.

Rhys Tom Williams, of Brynhebog, was recorded by police laser travelling at 44mph on the 30mph limit A484 Cardigan Road in Newcastle Emlyn on 2 October last year, Llanelli magistrates heard on 4 May.

Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to the offence and magistrates endorsed his driving record with five penalty points.

Magistrates decided not to disqualify Williams under the totting up procedure after he lodged an exceptional hardship application over the impact a ban would have on his family and business.

Magistrates also fined Williams £512.