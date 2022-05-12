Speeding driver avoids ban

By Cambrian News reporter  
Saturday 14th May 2022 2:04 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Llanelli Magistrates Court
Llanelli Magistrates Court (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A LLANDYSUL man has escaped a driving ban for speeding after magistrates heard it would have an impact on his family and business.

Rhys Tom Williams, of Brynhebog, was recorded by police laser travelling at 44mph on the 30mph limit A484 Cardigan Road in Newcastle Emlyn on 2 October last year, Llanelli magistrates heard on 4 May.

Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to the offence and magistrates endorsed his driving record with five penalty points.

Magistrates decided not to disqualify Williams under the totting up procedure after he lodged an exceptional hardship application over the impact a ban would have on his family and business.

Magistrates also fined Williams £512.

He must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 as well as a surcharge of £51.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Llandysul
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0