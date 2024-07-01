A Llanon man who was caught speeding in a Range Rover has escaped a driving ban after magistrates ruled it would ‘cause hardship to his employee.’
Christopher James Smith, of Roselea, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.
The court heard that 35-year-old was clocked by police laser travelling at 84mph in a Range Rover Evoque on the A486 at Postbach, Synod Inn on 1 October last year.
Magistrates handed Smith five penalty points but decided against giving him a ban under the totting procedure.
Magistrates said “disqualification would impact exceptionally on his employee who would lose her employment if he is not able to drive”.
Smith was fined £333 and must pay £90 costs and a £133 surcharge.