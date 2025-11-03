A St Dogmaels man caught driving in Cardigan while more than twice the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for 20 months.
Gerwyn Evans, of 26 Dolphin Cottage, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 October.
The court heard that Evans was stopped by police while driving a Fiat Abarth on St Dogmaels Road in Cardigan on 14 October.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed Evans had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 20 months and handed him a fine of £323.
He must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £129.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.