An Y Ferwig man who drive while almost four times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for four years and handed a suspended jail sentence.
Kamil Anton, of 5 Maes Pedrog, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 June for a planned trial, but changed his plea to guilty ahead of the hearing.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Vauxhall Insignia on Heol Helyg in Cardigan on 11 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Anton had 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Anton from driving for 48 months and handed him a 12-week jail term suspended for 24 months.
Anton was also given a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £250 costs and a £154 surcharge.