A Cilgerran man who assaulted a man in a Cardigan pub and was found in possession of a knife has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Jack Williams, of 2 Llon Cardi Bach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 December.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a knife on The Strand on 25 August.
He also admitted assaulting Ewan Harman-Warned in the Red Lion pub on St Mary Street and damaging a police vehicle.
Magistrates handed Williams a 16 week prison sentence suspended for 16 months.
He was also handed a community order to include a 56 alcohol ban, rehabilitation, and 200 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £165 compensation, £300 costs and a £154 surcharge.