A Rhydlewis woman who assaulted a police officer has been handed a suspended jail term.
Danielle Jones, of Abereuddwr, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week to plead guilty to the assault of Pc 1238 Roberts in Aberystwyth on 7 October last year.
Jones, 28, also admitted using threatening behaviour during the same incident.
Magistrates, who said Jones “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property”, imposed a jail sentence of 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months.
Magistrates also made Jones the subject of a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay compensation to Pc Roberts of £300 as well as £85 prosecution costs.