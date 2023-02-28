A Penrhyndeudraeth man has been handed a suspended year-long jail sentence after spitting at and assaulting three police officers at a Bangor hospital.
Matthew Williams, of 7 Erw Las, Cae Mawr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to the assaults of police officers Dylan Roberts, Caryl Thomas and Kelly Mitchell at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor on 19 November last year.
The court heard that the assaults, which including spitting at the officers, occurred with Williams under the influence of alcohol.
Magistrates jailed Williams for 52 weeks but suspended the sentence for 24 months as “there is a real prospect of rehabilitation.”
Williams must also undertake nine months of alcohol treatment, and pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £187.