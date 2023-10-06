A man who was drunk and disorderly in Machynlleth and was later found with a lock knife has been given a suspended jail term.
Robert Anderson, of The Old Factory, Church Stretton, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Machynlleth railway station on 29 September.
He was found with a lock knife by police while in custody.
Anderson was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
He was also fined £200 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.