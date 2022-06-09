Suspended jail for serious attack

A LLANBADARN Fawr man has been handed a suspended jail term for “serious” and “unprovoked” assault.

Keanu Richards, of 3 Cwrt Yr Onnen, pleaded guilty to assaulting Christopher Jeary causing actual bodily harm in Aberystwyth on 18 September last year when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.

Magistrates, sentencing Richards, 23, to 17 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months said the assault was “an unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, and that Richards “has a flagrant disregard for people and their property.”

Magistrates said the sentence was suspended due to Richards’ age and his remorse.

Richards must also pay compensation of £2,000 to the victim.