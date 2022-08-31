Suspended jail over threats
Sunday 11th September 2022 1:01 pm
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting using threatening behaviour.
Adam Pemberton, of 13 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 September after failing to turn up for a previous planned hearing on 31 August.
Pemberton, 38, admitted using threatening behaviour towards Jamie Howell in Aberystwyth on 25 July.
Magistrates sentenced him to eight weeks in jail, but suspended the term for 12 months to “allow one final opportunity to address alcohol issues.”
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.
